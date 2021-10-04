Search For Hit-And-Run Driver

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said at about 5.30pm on Saturday, a Toyota Hilux, owned by Harbourside Hotel, was travelling out of Lorengau town at ward 1.

The driver was travelling at high speed and ran off the road, hitting two sisters who were walking beside the road.

“The vehicle ran over one of the victims’ left leg, resulting in a broken bone,” said the PPC.

“Both victims sustained serious injuries to their bodies and were rushed to the Lorengau General Hospital.

“Both are in a stable condition in the hospital.”

PPC Yapu said the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol and exceeded the speed limit.

Police pursued the fleeing driver but could not locate him.

“His identity is known to police and he will be arrested soon,” stated PPC Yapu.

“I again appeal to drivers not to drink alcohol and drive as they can easily cause accidents.”