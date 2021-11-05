Search on for dance troupe

The Tourism Promotion Authority in collaboration with the National Cultural Commission of Papua New Guinea have auditioned 13 contemporary cultural music dance groups at the Cosmopolitan in Port Moresby.

This is in search of a group that will best represent PNG to promote contemporary music and dance and market the PNG tourism cultural brand in Dubai.

Dubai is the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the capital of the Emirate of Dubai. Established in the 18th century as a small fishing village and in the early 21st century the city grew rapidly into a cosmopolitan metropolis with a focus on tourism and hospitality.

Dubai is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations and it is described as a luxurious modern oasis in the middle of the desert that attracts tourists from all over the world.

Dubai is currently hosting a six-month World Expo that started on 1 October until March 31, 2022. Papua New Guinea is one of the many countries in the world participating in the exposition.

Of the 13 contemporary cultural music dance groups that participated on Wednesday (November 3), five progressed to the finals to be staged at the Hilton Hotel on November 11. The five finalists through are Polly Crew, Wan Squad, Active City Development Program, Bilas Dance Group and Creative Arts Strand UPNG.

Other participating music dance groups include Tairumu Cultural Group, Lamaika Bandits Theatre Group, Eonic Tribe Dance, Agent X Creativz, Rhythm Dance Troupe, and Morobe Tourism Bureau Inc.