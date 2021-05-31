Search for break-in suspects

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said suspects cut open a freezer container for Papindo Trading and stole cartons of frozen chicken wings, pork jowls and lamb hearts worth K8,721.90.

Some of the items were dropped when security guards chased them.

PPC Yapu said some of the suspects were identified at the scene and will be arrested soon.

In another incident at the Manus Training Centre, suspects broke into the tourism and hospitality office and stole items such as dinner sets, water cooler, rice cookers, pots and an urn – all worth about K1,366.

PPC Yapu has appealed to the community to assist police with information of those involved in the incident.

He said the Manus Training Centre is a learning institution and people should respect school properties.