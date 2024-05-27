Search and Rescue operation continues

The landslide affected more than 4000 people in Maip-Mulitaka LLG in Porgera-Paiela last Friday, May 24, 2024.

Minister for Defence Dr Billy Joseph said the National Government responded to the disaster by activating the Provincial Disaster Office in Enga within six hours after the disaster.

A team from Port Moresby comprising the Acting Director for the National Disaster Center and the PNGDF Chief of Operations was dispatched to the disaster site after 24 hours with support from the Australian Defence Force.

The team met with the Provincial Disaster Management Committee (PDMC) led by the Provincial Administrator and commended the committee’s proactive response to the disaster and presented K500,000 to ensure much-needed emergency support like food, water, medicines and shelter are provided to those affected.

“I was briefed by the team on their return to Port Moresby on Sunday, and I am very satisfied with the preparedness and work of the Provincial Disaster Management Committee and other stakeholders in the province on the manner they have all worked together as a team to help our people in Mulitaka,” Dr Billy said.

The relief and recovery effort will continue to be appropriately supported by a PNGDF Engineering Team which is on the ground for reconstruction and rebuilding of the communities affected by the disaster.

A PNGDF helicopter is also on-site to support the provincial health authority provide any emergency medivac operations.

Dr Billy pointed out that one of the major challenges facing the PNGDF Engineering Team is that the tons of earth and rubble and the surrounding landscape are still unstable, so it is quite dangerous to bring in heavy earth-moving equipment.

Therefore, the Government has requested the support of New Zealand Defence Force Geotechnical Team to assess the stability of the land.

Minister Joseph said the National Disaster Management Committee has deliberated on the Enga PDMC Report today and the primary focus is to continue with the relief and recovery exercise and to help rebuild and reconstruct the affected villages including reopening the main highway to Porgera,

“We have considered the report by the PMDC and have taken into consideration the recommendations, one of which is to build capacity for disaster warnings and preparedness in the province.

“In doing so, the National Disaster Center will be in discussions with our UN team and other international organizations in PNG to partner with the Provincial Disaster Management Committee to set up a care center in Mulitaka to assist with the ongoing relief and recovery efforts as well as to build capacity and awareness to deal with future disasters in the area.

“As Minister responsible for National Disasters and Emergencies, I extend my thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families, the people of Mulitaka, Porgera and Enga Province.

“I represent our Prime Minister James Marape and our Government and pledge our full support to Enga Governor, Grand Chief Sir Peter Ipatas and all the Engan leaders and their people in this time of disaster.”