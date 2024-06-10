Search and Rescue called off

It is being led by the PNG Defence Force with support from the Enga Provincial Disaster Management Committee and international humanitarian and development partner organizations.

Minister for Defence, Dr Billy Joseph when giving an update on the exercise, said food and household items are being distributed to over 1,200 households from two different care center establishments in the area with support from the International Organization for Migration.

Based on recommendations by the Enga Provincial Disaster Management Committee, the search and recovery of dead bodies ceased Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the end of a 14-day window period of ‘search and rescue’ due to public health risks and the potential for occurrence of new landslides, as the soil structure there remains unstable.

The unrecovered bodies, estimated to be around 80 people will be declared as missing persons, and the landslide area will be designated as a mass burial site with monuments to be erected.

According to the assessment and findings by the New Zealand Geotech and PNG Geohazard teams, the disaster zone has been declared unsafe for settlement and recommended for immediate evacuation of all residents from the high-risk areas.

As indicated by the Prime Minister during his visit to the disaster site recently, the National Government will assist with the rebuilding and reconstruction efforts including the resettlement of people affected by the disaster.

This process started over the weekend with the Enga Provincial Government and the NDC team on the ground engaging with clans and tribal leaders to discuss land-related issues to acquire land for the resettlement exercise.

The coordination and management of the relocation exercise will commence as soon as a land is identified.

A Mulitaka Restoration Authority is expected to be created. The National Disaster Coordination team and PNGDF as well as the Department of Works, will continue to provide all necessary support.