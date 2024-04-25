Sea pirate surrenders

During bad weather and when there’s no police patrolling the coasts, perpetrators seize the opportunity to strike. One does not have to look far to know where these pirates come from - the scattered islands just out of Madang town.

Young Dominic Bou of Panitibun Island is a member of the sea piracy gang. With the help of the community leaders, Dominic surrendered to police in order to save his life and not to live a life on the run.

In March, Dominic and two other boys stole three boat engines and a boat itself. They hid those items on a nearby uninhabited island and later started selling the engines at K7, 000 each and attempted to sell the boat at Karkar Island.

They have been on the run since then and when community leaders heard about it, decided to persuade Dominic to surrender instead of being on the police’s wanted list. He agreed and was brought into Town police station and handed over to the Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Robert Baim, who later handed him to the arresting officer for processing.

PPC Baim was thankful to the community leaders for taking this initiative and said this will greatly assist police in their clean-up efforts in the province.

He also thanked Dominic for being ‘man enough’ to admit his fault and turning himself in. Baim said many young men on the police ‘wanted list’ risk their lives by running away from police, noting that many have died as a result.

Baim took time to explain to Dominic the court process and his rights under the law, reminding him that he was innocent until proven guilt by a court of law.

The PPC is now urging all local leaders in the other islands who know of young men who are on the run to help turn them in to police before the law catches up with them.

He also warned perpetrators not to use the islands as safe havens to continue their illegal activities.

For Dominic, after realizing that he had a long way to go in life and did not want to be on the run for the rest of his life, he surrendered himself to police. He admitted that it was a decision made impulsively under the influence of alcohol and peer pressure to join the group. He vowed to work with police to recover some of the items he stole.

Panitibun Island Community Policing Unit (CPU) Officer Tony Balam, described Dominic as a well-mannered boy who is very helpful in the community and is one of their talented outboard motor skippers. Islanders rely on him even in bad weather. However, his involvement was linked to peer pressure where his peers took advantage of his talent and used him as the getaway skipper in piracy-related crimes.