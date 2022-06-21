Sea Ambulance For Madang PHA

Madang PHA Chief Executive Officer Fedelis Waipman told the medical staff, sponsors and those who gathered to witness the arrival of the sea ambulance, that it was a milestone for Madang PHA and the people of Madang Province. The ambulance was brought in from Lae.

Waipma said the boat will serve people living in maritime areas and also along Ramu River. He said in the past, they spent a lot to save a life.

Director Public Health Dr. Marthin Daimen said they did 18 medivac exercises in 2021. It cost them nearly a million kina. Dr Daimen is pleased with the sea ambulance.

The sea ambulance is powered with two 200 horsepower engines. The boat is also light and so must carry a maximum load in order to balance it out when traveling.

Meantime, Waipma said they are working on installing two-way radios to remote health posts so that health workers can communicate to them and the boat operator, when they need help.