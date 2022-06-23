Sculpture Festival Educates

This has so far seen three weekends of classic displays of sculpture created from items that would have been discarded, trash.

Team BSP was on site at the Park over the weekend (18th-19th June), assisting customers to open accounts, and coordinating various children’s activities.

BSP’s Public Relations and Communications Manager, Lavinia Mul said, “From this activities we’ve got accounting opening, we’ve got kids bouncy castle where kids come to play, coloring competitions here kids get to color and then they redeem some prizes for themselves.”

She stated that BSP has been a sponsor and supporter of the sculpture festival for the past four years.

“This is to raise awareness on reusing plastic. We turn trash into sculptures where we have them displayed here, kids can go around, parents can go around and see the sculptures that have been created out of plastic waste.”

The BSP Trash to Treasure Festival displays sculptures created from wastes of tins, bottles, plastics and glasses. Sculptures will be displayed for two remaining weekends that concludes on July 3rd for all to see. Visitors of the park are encouraged to be part of this fantastic event in being responsible for the environment.

The aim of the festival is to raise awareness on the growing issue of waste, in particular plastic pollution, to encourage the public to rethink their rubbish and how much each person creates, and challenge the repurposing of items that would ordinarily be thrown away.