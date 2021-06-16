Scrutineers walk off in protest

Their move has further delayed the quality checks and elimination process for the Moresby Northwest by-election.

The scrutineers adamantly demanded the presence of the presiding officers at the stadium during checks, so that they could confirm their signatures on the first preference formal ballot papers.

However, explanations of the correct process of the quality checks by the PNG Electoral Commission election officials and Returning Officer, Desmond Timiyaso, fell on deaf ears.

Timiyaso explained that the work of the presiding officers was completed at the polling booths and signatures were confirmed there.

Timiyaso confirmed checks for formal ballot papers will take place tomorrow with or without the scrutineers.

He further stated that quality checks will commence at 8 tomorrow morning in the presence of police personnel deployed in the by-election operations.

The Returning Officer said the scrutineers will choose if they want to be present for the quality checks or not.

(Counting officials at the Sir John Guise indoor complex)