Scrutineers ‘No Show’

The final counting for the Port Moresby Northwest was 6pm yesterday with all containers from the four wards moved to the St John Guise Stadium. With only ward 10 boxes to be moved to the main counting centre at SJGS.

Meanwhile, the counting officials engaged in the counting of the first preference votes have not been paid their allowances.

The frustrated counting officials raised their concerns to PNG Electoral Commission Returning Officer, Desmond Timiyaso.

He has addressed the counting officials today and have assured them that they would be paid at the end of the week, as payments are being processed.

Mr Timiyaso also stated that allowances for the polling officials would also be paid by this afternoon.