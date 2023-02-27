Scouts extend community service through education

He said this at the opening of the 2023 Scouting Year at the National Scout Headquarter in Port Moresby. Sir Bob said he will be accompanied by young boy scouts.

The World Scout Movement celebrates ‘World Scout Day’ in honour of the birth anniversary of Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Scout Movement. What started as a small group of young boy scouts, has now grown into a worldwide movement of nearly 70-million young people and volunteers.

For over 100 years, young people have been taught life and leadership skills to improve their local communities and create a better world. Sir Dadae said as global citizens, they are guided by Promises and Laws, and empowered through the Youth Programme to make a lasting contribution in their communities.

“Every day, young people are rising to the challenge they see around them, by tackling the effects of climate change, promoting gender equality, acting as Messengers of Peace, and working towards sustainable development,” said Sir Bob.

“Through initiative such as Messenger of Peace and Earth Tribe, Scouts have logged in 10-billion hours of community service towards the Sustainable Development Goals.”

“I am delighted to note some of the progress and achievements of our Movement. There has been consistent budgetary allocation by the National Government, through the National Youth Development Authority since 2019,” he added.

The Department of Education together with the Teaching Service Commission and Scouts, have implemented scouting in schools following the launch of the Scout Education Policy in 2020.

The National Scout Headquarter has now established Scouts Pre-school this year, and Early Childhood Learning to contribute to the preparatory education of children. These are some of the significant milestone achievements in the Movement’s history in the country.

Meantime, a target has been set by the World Scout Movement to reach 33,500 members by 2023.

“So far, we have grown our membership from over 5,300 in 2020 to 6,700 in 2021 and 9, 280 in 2022. This is a tremendous effort, and I commend all Scouts and leaders for your commitment in supporting and growing our movement by expanding Scout programs in communities and schools,” Sir Bob said.

He noted that the membership database registration has been developed and will be launched later this year to capture all information and data of its members.

“With our common heritage, we also share this special day with our friends in Girl Guiding and Girl Scouting, who are celebrating World Thinking Day, with the theme, Our World: One Promise: Our Peaceful Future.”

He urged everyone to remember that they are a Movement that is focused on changing the world for the better.

As one of the largest voluntary youth movement in the world, the Scout has been helping scores of young people develop positive mindsets intellectually, socially and spiritually. Through recreational activities, youths are encouraged to explore and develop knowledge of skills vital for self-development into adulthood. The practical training provided by the Scout has helped many youths around the world to develop into respectable citizens and has improved the lives of many more.