Scout Policy in Schools

Sir Bob said The World organization of the Scout Movement is one of the world’s leading voluntary youth movement.

The Scout Movement in PNG was established 95 years ago and later enacted by the Act of Parliament in 1975.

Sir Bob said the Scout Movement in PNG has helped young men and women develop a positive mindset intellectually, socially and spiritually, since its inception in 1926.

“Through recreational activities youths are encouraged and motivated to explore and develop basic knowledge and skills that are vital for integral human development, into adulthood and hence become responsible citizens of the community,” He said.

Sir Bob attributed his advancement in education and leadership path to his own participation in the activities of the scouts’ movement while attending high school.

“I want to commend the Department of Education and Teachers Services Commission for taking this effort to collaborate with the Scouts Association of Papua New to implement the Behaviour Management Policy that will go a long way to develop and nurture our young children to become productive valuable and law abiding citizens.”

The launch of the Scouts in Schools Policy was also witnessed by the Chairman of the PNG Scouts Association, Kiddy Keko.