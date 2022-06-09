Schools To Observe Ocean’s, Coral Triangle Days

The goal of the Coral Triangle Day is to position the Coral Triangle as a globally-significant ecoregion-a modern day icon of the natural world so that millions of people will learn about its importance to their everyday lives, and are empowered to take specific actions to help conserve and protect this natural treasure.

The theme of the 2022 Coral Triangle Day is, ‘Sustaining Coral Triangle Ecosystems through Blue Economy’ and this is in support with the UN’s initiative on Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development 2021-2030.

CEPA and the PNG CTI-CFF National Coordination Committee Secretariat, have planned the one-day event for school exhibitions showcasing activities on marine ecosystem conservation by partners and statutory institutions around the country.

PNG’s program for the Coral Triangle Day and the World Oceans Day, aims to drive awareness and educational information towards the younger generation so that they can appreciate and take ownership of our ocean environment.

An array of events will take place from video showcasing, informational booths to the announcement of winning school students that participated in the Essay, Poetry and Drawing competition in their respective categories.