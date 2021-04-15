Schools face discipline

Instead these schools ran full normal classes while all schools were closed.

East New Britain Provincial Education Advisor,Alkan Mararang confirmed an official report has been compiled and the schools concerned will be dealt with accordingly.

He said all schools were given clear instructions to adhere and follow one set of system rather than trying to operate on their own putting the health of teachers and students at risk.

In the interim the Advisor said, the education division is currently working on a strategy plan for all schools which will be ready before resumption of classes next Monday.

Meanwhile in regards to queries about another 21 day extension of the isolation,Mararang clarified there’s no official circular advise from the national education department thus classes will resume on Monday 19th April,2021.