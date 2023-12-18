Schools encouraged to be self-sustaining

Zunizephs Office and IT Supplies owner and director, Kiring Zephaniah, repeated this when attending the graduations of 11 schools in Madang Province.

His firm sponsored academic awards for their graduations this year.

Zephaniah said schools are struggling financially every academic year, hence they should set up school projects to earn money and address their financial needs.

Waiting for government subsidy is a tradition that should be done away with.

“I am not talking of very big business projects,” he added.

“Liittle projects like school canteens, poultry, betelnut, selling of locally grown fresh produce, coffee, or anything that is on demand in the area where your school is located.

“School fees charged by schools are not enough to meet the school financial needs while GTFS comes in small amounts or are not paid on time.”

Zephaniah said developing a business proposal is not hard and if parents can understand, they can work together with the school to start a small project.

“Schools cannot go begging businesses for help because some business owners will understand their financial situations while others won’t and will charge interests so when their funding comes in, they will have to settle their debts and then face financial difficulty again in maintaining operations.

“If there is opportunity to start a business for the school, please do it and stop the borrowing culture.”

He further spoke on teachers’ welfare, encouraging the communities to respect teachers that are posted to their schools and look after them well.

Without teachers, children would not be educated.

(CAPTION: Students of Uletapun Primary School in Bogia District, Madang Province, during their recent 16th Grade Eight graduation)