School witnesses 1st Graduation

Minister Uguro when congratulating the 24 graduating students, challenged them to persevere and ensure they return to develop Usino Bundi.

He also announced that the new school would receive a new 10-seater vehicle and a tractor to assist in the transportation of school materials.

He also announced a commitment of K400,000 for Bundi road maintenance and a further commitment to build a double classroom for the Bundi station Early Childhood Development school.

Uguro advised parents and guardians of the Government’s continued school tuition-free fee policy.

“So, project fee K160 million, em Gavman blong yumi baim, pikinini noken baim project fees. Ol normal skul fees, yumi increasim go antap over K800 million. So mi makim maus blong Prime Minister na Gavman blong Pangu Party na Coalition Gavman, mi tok Thank you, long Prime Minister long luksave long education, na em i givim bikpla moni long education, na skul fee tu em baim. So next year, papa mama yu no nap baim skul fee, gavman blong yu bai baim blong yu,” Minister Uguro stated.

He encouraged parents to ensure that their children are well taken care of since there won’t be any excuses for them in terms of paying school fees and project fees.