School To Rise From Ashes

In 2017, Boliu High School’s all-purpose admin block was burnt down, that affected parents, students and alumni. It was painful that it was about to be converted from a high to secondary school the following year.

A former student at the time, Dr. Jennifer Litau lamented, “Hopefully, from this devastation a new Boliu will emerge.”

Four years after the incident, her prayers and those of the Murat people and three generations of alumni were answered, with the arrival of the Prime Minister, James Marape presenting a cheque of K3m funded by Treasurer and Member for Kavieng, Ian Ling-Stuckey, at the 90th anniversary celebration of the first Adventist missionaries to Murat.

"It is a miracle for any high school to receive K3m in funding and that is a lot of money. I urge the Chairman of the Boliu High School Board of Management and its headmaster and teaching staff to spend this money wisely, acquit and to complete an iconic building that so many national leaders from Murat had graduated from,” said the Treasurer.

He said the total funding received to date from the Marape-Basil Government, was K3.5m, which would now allow Boliu