School receives kind surprise

The Hastings Deering team in Lihir made a private donation of K5000 to the school as an act of kindness and a way of giving back to the community.

Lihir Secondary School Deputy Principal Academic, George Karong said, “I would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to Hastings Deering for giving us this K5000. I know it will go a long way in helping to educate our kids on the island. We will continue to maintain a high academic standard and this donation will help us purchase curriculum materials for our students to do even better in 2022.”

As part of the season’s cheer, Hastings Deering employee was lucky enough to have his name drawn from Newcrest Lihir’s COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Draw.

Hastings Deering representative Aaron Nuttall said during the Christmas period that it is a time of giving and the team had no second thoughts in donating the prize money to the school, adding also that all staff are a 100% fully vaccinated.

Pandemic Lead Chris Barry said, “This is a great demonstration of our Newcrest value – Caring About People. The Hastings Deering team have not only contributed to the health of the Lihir workforce and community by getting vaccinated, but when rewarded for doing so they have paid it forward with this donation to the school.”

Hastings Deering representatives were unable to make the presentation in person and therefore had the Newcrest Community Relations Team represent them.