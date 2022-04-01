School Promo Winner Announced

The promotion centered around schools that purchased a selected Fuji Multifunctional device from FX Business Centre, thus placing them into a draw to win K500 worth of sporting gear and K500 cashback.

PNG Paradise College purchased two Fuji Multifunctional Devices; a Fuji DocuCentre V4070 and a Fuji ApeosPort C2560. By purchasing not one, but two Multifunctional devices, the school was not only eligible for K500 worth of sporting gear and K500 cashback, but also an HP PageWide Digital MFP Colour Printer.

Carlos Aga, FX Business Centre Account Manager, presented a Colour Printer, a K500 voucher for sporting goods, and a K500 cheque to the school on Tuesday 29th March.

“At a time when COVID has had a severe impact on business, we acknowledge and appreciate this gesture, the free colour printer will be put to good use. With the easing of the COVID restrictions, we are looking forward to using the K500 voucher to get new sporting equipment for our students to use,” said Paul Iharua, Deputy School Principal.

Peter Goodwin, CEO Remington Group said, “We are really committed to doing the best we can for the little people and SMEs in PNG. This is just one happy story for us to share.”