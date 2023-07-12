School program for students in Lihir

MRL Capital Limited’s Scholarship Program was established in 2010 under its Community Services Obligations Charter and management through the MRL Foundation.

The MRL Foundation also manages and administers the implementation of community-based projects aimed to improve the delivery and access to health, education and social services to improve opportunities for the integral human development of all Lihirians.

MRLC’s Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence Rausim explained that the purpose of MRLC’s scholarship program is to provide an avenue for Lihirians to acquire and gain relevant knowledge and expertise from recognized learning institutions and ultimately better their career prospects in whatever profession or field they are in.

“The Secondary School program is an extension of what is being currently offered and MRLC is pleased to be partnering with such a prestigious secondary school abroad,” he said.

He said the existing scholarship program has provided opportunities for Lihirians to undertake both postgraduate or undergraduate studies at tertiary institutions in PNG and Australia.

Director for Community Engagement at St Peters Lutheran College, Ross Thomson said the college is proud and excited to partner with MRLC to provide the pathway for young Lihirian’s to study overseas.

The program is targeted to have students identified to commence study in 2025.