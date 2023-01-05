School Principal Challenge Students

PNG Paradise College Principal and Director, Safak Deliismail stated that the key to good performance in school is to change the mindset of students to believe in themselves.

“The students’ expectations towards themselves is not that much. They don’t really believe that they can be someone that can have an impact on other lives and not only in PNG but outside as well. So we try to change this mindset, never underestimate yourself, everyone has the potential to do different things so I hope students will be more confident,” he stated.

Deliismail added that education is not all about the national examination but most importantly teaching students to have good character.

“Most important thing is becoming a good person and having a good character that’s what we try to teach our students and we call it character education.

“My message will be for every student to just spend time with yourself into self-study and ask as many questions.”