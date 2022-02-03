School opts for NCSL EFTPOS

Institutions include the Consortium of Leadership Excellence (COLE), which is accepting school fee payments through NCSL’s EFTPOS terminals for this academic year.

This arrangement was made through the partnership between NCSL and the COLE Group of companies. The installation of the terminals means school fee payments can now be made using debit cards from other commercial banks and micro banks besides NCSL’s poro card.

COLE Group CEO and Managing Director, Shivalinga Prasad said, ”The EFTPOS will be used at our Educational coordination office where our parents come to register their children for various courses. They will be used to collect fees.”

CEO Prasad said the terminals provide cashless transactions, making it safer and convenient for their business, as well as the customers. The installation is the first for this year, as NCSL continues to roll out more of its EFTPOS terminal installations, around the country.