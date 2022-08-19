School of Medicine Launches Project

The new high-quality living facilities will house up to 40 students and are expected to increase access and retention of women medical students from across PNG.

The dormitory is part of a master plan in support of the School’s goal to become a standalone university for medicine.

At the launch, Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp, said: “Increasing the number of women doctors and health professionals will strengthen the overall health workforce and system in PNG, and this is a priority for Australia in our partnership with PNG”.

Australia’s Incentive Fund has been supporting social infrastructure projects for over 22 years.