 

School of Medicine Launches Project

13:00, August 19, 2022
The University Of Papua New Guinea School of Medicine and Health Sciences launched the Incentive Fund female students’ accommodation project at the Taurama Campus yesterday.

The new high-quality living facilities will house up to 40 students and are expected to increase access and retention of women medical students from across PNG.

The dormitory is part of a master plan in support of the School’s goal to become a standalone university for medicine.

At the launch, Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp, said: “Increasing the number of women doctors and health professionals will strengthen the overall health workforce and system in PNG, and this is a priority for Australia in our partnership with PNG”.

Australia’s Incentive Fund has been supporting social infrastructure projects for over 22 years.  

University of Papua New Guinea
School of Medicine and Health Sciences
Accommodation
