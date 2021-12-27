School Gives To Pediatric Ward

The children of TEMIS, as an initiative of the School Parent Group TEMIS, have been encouraged to share the love and joy of giving this Christmas, especially with the children in the hospital who cannot spend the festive season with the rest of their loved ones at home.

Just before Christmas, Friends of POMGEN in cooperation with PMGH staff distributed the gifts to all five Pediatric wards at PMGH.

TEMIS Parent Group Chairlady, Melissa Belford and Vice Chairlady, Jane Grasso expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the TEMIS families who have contributed to make this initiative possible and thanked Friends of POMGEN for their support in arranging the donation for the hospital.

PMGH Pediatric Ward Manager, Sr. Saira Mokhe in helping to distribute the gifts to the children in the Pediatric wards expressed her appreciation to the TEMIS committee and parents for doing something to put a smile on the kids’ faces.

This year and year before has left so many isolated and many more experiencing the misfortune of losing loved ones and while we remember them in our prayers and gestures of kindness, we are reminded of the real challenges most families continue to face due to COVID and more.

It is due to initiatives like that of these parents and students that bring hope to all that need it most and as always an act of kindness speaks and breathes volumes of joy into the lives of those limited by their circumstances.