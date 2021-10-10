School Of Excellence Program Discontinues

In a media statement, the New Ireland provincial Government (NIPG) stated that the program will be discontinued after Lihir Royalties, which are a major source of funding for the program, were transferred to the Namatanai and Kavieng District Development Authorities.

The Governor’s School of Excellence was established in 2019 and saw top performing primary and secondary school students from the outer parts of the province take up studies at the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) International School in Kavieng.

The program is part of the seven components of the New Ireland Government’s Free and Subsidized Education Policy, and includes the Teacher Excellence Program.

The NIPG says the implications for the program’s discontinuation will see parents not being able to afford the International Standard Education School fees and struggle to secure spaces in other NIP schools that are already full. They also added that the safe and timely transfer of students’ academic record remains a risk, unless managed well by higher authorities such as the Department of Education and Provincial Education Board.

To help remedy theses implications, the New Ireland Government during its Provincial Executive Council (PEC) meeting on Tuesday moved to financially support the current batch of Scholarship students until they complete their Education at the OLSH International School.

According to the statement, the goal of the program is to increase the level of student’s academic performance and teacher performance in the province and this has been successfully achieved and ideally this Government wishes to continue these scholarships but funds used for education subsidies and other projects were transferred over to the two District Development Authorities making it impossible to sustain budgeted projects and programs.

Updating the PEC, CEO for Government Subsidy Mactil Bais said since 2019 the New Ireland Government has gone way beyond its target by issuing 94 scholarships, almost 100% more.

“In 2020 nine pioneer scholars graduated with a grade 12 certificate. They all performed exceptionally well and secured placements in various Tertiary Institutions across the country.”

New Ireland is now ranked one of the top five performing provinces with its grade 10s ranked 3rd in the country and grade 12s ranked 5th in the country. This is a big improvement from its ranking of second last in the country 10 years ago.