School of Excellence Concept Praised

“In 2020 we brought the school to school of excellence with the help of the member, Richard Maru,” Bena said.



“The Australian High Commission funded the School of Excellence when it was still under the Yangoru Saussia Secondary School when it did not have the boarding facilities.So it was then converted to School of Excellence when we selected the first group of grade 10s from the 7 high schools in Yangoru-Saussia and first top 5 percent were taken into Yangoru School of excellence,” he added.



“The School of Excellence was comparable to a national standard so they asked me to do the selection.”



Bena said to start, 60 students from the grades 10 from all the seven secondary and high schools in the district were selected, 30 boys and 30 girls for the first grade 11 intake in 2020.



The first intake who were the first graduates of the Yangoru School of Excellence in 2021 did extremely well, but there were only 30 who made it to the end because the others left school for various reasons.



“Most top five students were not sent to national high schools, they were sent back to Yangoru-Saussia School of Excellence, so they did very well last year. I think they will do the same thing this year, especially with the facilities and teachers.



“It’s an excellent concept which helps most of our students within the district, because these students normally have transport problems and financial issues in the past and they are not always punctual to school. As a result most students don’t go to national high school,” Bena said.



He explained that in this concept the District Development Authority are overseeing the school so it is more organized and moving ahead of the other districts.