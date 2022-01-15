 

School Awards Its Top Students

BY: Carol Kidu Jnr
17:02, January 15, 2022
Ten students at Paradise High School in Port Moresby were awarded incentives for scoring in the top 100 during the Grade 12 National Examinations in 2021.

The students received prizes in their respective areas of achievement and categorized accordingly to their placings in PNG.

Coming in 3rd in the country was Joash Pagun who received a car. Placings from 4 to 10 were given a laptop and android tablet. Those in the 11 to 100 positions were awarded laptops.

The school prides itself in believing that ‘Success isn’t a feeling for us, it is a mission’ and proudly announced that 41 of its students are eligible for Degrees and six for Diplomas with 98% acceptance to tertiary institutions. Eighteen of the 48 Grade 12 students scored straight A’s.

Since its inception in 2007 in Port Moresby, Paradise College is a permitted institution that offers PNG curriculum to the students from Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12.

The school congratulates its awardees and it looks forward to more educational accomplishments to come.

 

