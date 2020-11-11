School awaits NICTA’s response

The Kondiu institution is still waiting for a response from the National Information and Communications Technology Authority (NICTA) following their project submission.

The school, locally known as Kondiu, was established by the De La Salle Brothers 51 years ago. The Catholic Church works in partnership with the government to deliver quality education.

Located in a remote part of Kerowagi district, Kondiu feels like a world of its own. While it is far from other populated areas, giving the students their own space, it is also far from a cell tower. Once you step into the school premises, your signal reception goes to nil or very weak.

Maria Dama, who is into her second year as the school’s principal, says this longstanding issue only adds to the burden of running the institution on an already low budget, considering only a quarter of the government component was released to the school.

Dama said following NICTA’s advice, they submitted two project proposals in early 2019 for the construction of a cell tower and subsequent internet connectivity, vital for research and online submission of Grade 12 school leavers’ application.

“The NICTA people visited us last year. They said they would help us get our tower up to boost our network coverage but we’re still waiting,” stated the principal. “We’ve put in our proposal already but we’re still waiting.”

As per the project submission, the telecommunication infrastructure would benefit nearly 2,000 members of Kondiu, where the separate departments of workshop, farm, health centre and academic can access and store information, source assistance and also generate income for the school by selling their produce and furniture made by the students.

Principal Dama appealed for consideration by the government agency as the lack of network coverage is impeding students’ learning as well as the institution’s operations.

(Grade 10 Rosary Secondary School students sitting for their exam)