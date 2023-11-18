Scholarship recipients highlight thesis topics

From these, two were from the Department of Foreign Affairs, one representative from the department of Agriculture and Livestock, one from the Department of Climate Change and Development Authority, two from the Department of Finance and one representative from the Department of Forestry.

The Public Servants were recipients of the JICA SDGs Scholarship Program in 2021. They successfully completed their master’s studies at different universities in Japan.

They are part of the new approach JICA together with JICA PNG Alumni Association embarked on for scholars who recently completed studies to conduct presentations of their respective research based on topics to relevant stakeholders especially their organizations.

The JICA Chief Representative to PNG Hideaki Matsuoka said the aim of this program is to assist the development of PNG through research.

“But more importantly to strengthen the longest relationship between Japan and PNG,” Matsuoka said

Foreign Affairs Deputy Secretary Kapi Maro said foreign affairs has come on board to assist this program because of the need to have stronger research topics that will assist the government in decision-making.

He said the current trend with research in PNG is also very poor.

Over 30 Public Servants are currently pursuing Master’s and PhD programs at various universities in Japan.