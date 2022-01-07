Scholarship Program Launched For Beneficiaries

The program aims to support students who are direct beneficiaries from the project-impacted areas complete their tertiary education.

At present, the program applies to students from the following project areas:

Ok Tedi Mine Villages;

CMCA region in Western Province;

Kutubu, Gobe and Moran Oil projects;

PNGLNG Plant site villages;

PNGLNG Pipeline Segment 1-7 and;

Hides 4

When launching the scholarship program, MRDC Managing Director, Augustine Mano said they recognize that education is the single most powerful and effective investment that has the ability to drive positive change for people in the project-impacted areas.

“There is no better way to invest revenue from our finite resources than in the education of our children, especially when they reach tertiary level education and prepare for lifelong career decisions,” Mr Mano said.

Mr Mano encouraged students from project areas entering tertiary institutions for the first time or continuing this year to seek help from their respective subsidiary directors to apply for the scholarship. “I want to see as many students as possible from our project impacted areas benefit from this program,” he said.

For the 2022 scholarships, the MRDC Scholarship Awards Committee will assess the applications following criteria and only those that meet the application criteria and are successful will be awarded a scholarship.”

Mr Mano also explained that the scholarship currently applies to students from specific project areas of the PNGLNG Project and not all the project areas.

“Hides, Angora and Juha are not included in this scholarship program because clan vetting for these areas are not done but once the clan vetting process is completed for these areas, their students will be included in the program.”

The program was trialled last year and it was a success with 556 students from across the project areas supported by MRDC with over K2.4 million to complete their tertiary education at various education institutions in the country.

“All these resource projects will one day end. Investing in education for the younger generations of the project areas is now a key focus for MRDC through its subsidiaries,” Mr Mano said.

The 2022 Scholarship Awards is now open and MRDC invites students who are direct beneficiaries from resource project areas of the Ok Tedi Mine villages, CMCA region, Kutubu, Gobe and Moran Oil project areas, PNGLNG Plant site villages, PNGLNG Pipeline Segment 1-7 and Hides 4 to apply for a scholarship to pursue their tertiary education this year.

Details of the scholarship is available on the MRDC website www.mrdc.com.pg. The scholarship closes on 7 February 2022.