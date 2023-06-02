Scholarship program attracts strong applicants

This year, the program received a remarkable number of applications from Morobean students studying at the province's leading tertiary institutions.

Among the recipients, five are new awardees, while one is a continuing recipient. The scholarship program prides itself on supporting students from their first year until the completion of their degree.

Each of the six talented individuals, comprising five young men and one young woman, will receive an annual amount of K15, 000 to cover their tuition fees and other relevant course expenses at the PNG University of Technology in Lae.

Their chosen fields of study include electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and business information technology, all of which are aligned with the mining industry.

Kepas Wali, the Executive General Manager for Stakeholder Relations and Corporate Affairs at Harmony Southeast Asia, emphasized Harmony's significant investment in the country's development, particularly in training and empowering a strong local workforce.

"The primary objective of our Scholarship Program is to identify Morobean youth who display a steadfast commitment to academic excellence. We aim to provide them with financial assistance to complete their studies and, ideally, welcome them into the Harmony family at Hidden Valley Mine after their graduation," stated Kepas Wali.

Wali expressed his optimism for the youth, including not only this year's scholarship recipients but also their siblings and friends, emphasizing the bright future ahead.

He highlighted the forthcoming major developments in the mining industry, particularly in Morobe. Through the Harmony scholarship program, the focus is on cultivating a skilled pool of Morobean individuals who will contribute to projects that will have a positive impact on the region and the nation as a whole.

The Scholarship Program was launched last year. Two of the 2022 recipients have already embarked on their careers with Hidden Valley Mine.

Although the current program is limited to students at the University of Technology and the PNG Polytechnical College in Lae, Harmony has ambitious plans to expand its reach to other tertiary institutions across the country that offer courses relevant to mining careers.