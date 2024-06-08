Scholarship Initiative for PNG Students

This initiative aims to provide extensive educational opportunities for Papua New Guinean students wishing to pursue studies in India.

Global Arcus, renowned as India’s largest academic consultancy, offers free counselling and scholarships to international students seeking full-time academic programs in India.

Their scholarships, which are extended to over 100 schools and universities, also include comprehensive support throughout the entire process, from enrollment to the hassle-free arrival of students.

At the event, Sachin Shekhar, CEO of Global Arcus, announced the availability of more than 500 partial scholarships for PNG students.

These scholarships will cover hostel fees, sponsored flight tickets, and medical insurance. They are available for a wide range of academic levels, including Diploma, Bachelor, Master, and Ph.D. programs at top-rated Indian universities.

Shri S. Inbasekar, the Indian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, also addressed the youths, highlighting the importance of this initiative in fostering closer educational and cultural ties between the two countries.