Schnaubelt pays visit to NMSA

Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Walter Schnaubelt challenged staff when visiting NMSA’s 24/7 Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre in Port Moresby, recently.

The purpose of the visit was for the Minister to understand and appreciate the Authority's role, and how he can assist NMSA to contribute effectively and efficiently to the country's economy.

As a team player, Minister Schnaubelt encouraged the management and staff to work together as Papua New Guineans, rather than individuals belonging to different provinces or regions within the country.

NMSA General Manager/CEO, Paul Unas, expressed gratitude for the Minister's visit and assured him that the organization is happy to work with him to deliver to the highest level.