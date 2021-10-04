Schnaubelt Opens Pavilion

At the opening, Schnaubelt acknowledged the contribution and support given by the UAE Government in making it possible for Papua New Guinea to participate in the world expo and the financial support given through the shipment of commercial and display products to Dubai.

He also thanked them for the pavilion infrastructure given to PNG free of charge, among other forms of assistances contributed towards PNG’s participation.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Papua New Guinea, I sincerely thank the Government and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for this very generous bilateral assistance,” he said.

Schnaubelt said Papua New Guinea is privileged to be part of an occasion that will involve discussions and exhibitions that will trigger the expected upward spiral of the world’s economic recovery, with PNG looking forward to engaging with the international community.

”The PNG story will be anchored on the friendly use of our environment, given that the Island of New Guinea has the third largest rainforest and carbon sink in the world, combined with pristine seas, beaches and corals. We house the largest biodiversity and living in balance with our environment and that is where our story will start as we take our visitors to discover the country of opportunities and mysteries. There is a lot to tell and more to discover, hence our country’s subtheme; Connecting minds and Creating Opportunities for Sustainable Development.

“The Government, through this event, is creating the pathway and the bouncing pad for the private sector to partner and bounce to new heights. It is our goal that businesses that are looking for new markets and innovations to increase their sales volume or perhaps looking for partners to expand their businesses can do that here,” Schnaubelt said.

Schnaubelt acknowledged the leadership of Ambassador Joshua Kalinoe as Expo Commissioner General and the support and guidance of the Dubai Expo2020 Organising Committee.

“We know that the PNG team will use the Dubai Exposition as the means to connect with opportunities presented in the international environment to bring in Foreign Direct Investments that would then facilitate domestic economic growth and expansion as well as job creation, revenue gains and foreign exchange inflows.

“The programme also includes creating visibility, exchange of innovative ideas on sustainable development, mobility and new opportunities as well as showcasing our diverse and colourful culture where 1,000 tribes, speaking 800 languages live in peace and harmony with each other and residents from around the world,” he said.

Schnaubelt also thanked the team of officials in Dubai and the Heads of PNG Government Agencies who committed resources and expertise to make up the pavilion team.

“Thank you to the Secretaries for the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Department of Communication and Information and Managing Directors of the Investment Promotion Authority, Tourism Promotion Authority, Climate Change Development Authority, Conservation Environment and Protection Authority, PNG Forest Authority and others who will be joining during the course of the Expo. We trust and remain positive that the benefits of our commitment will outweigh the resources and budget committed to the event.

He added, “Finally, let me congratulate the Bureau International des Exposition (BIE) and the Government of the United Arab Emirates for the excellent infrastructure, organisation and programmes that have been put together for the next six months. The PNG Pavilion look forward to participating in this exciting and most creative journey.”