Schnaubelt clarifies air service arrangements

He said it is imperative that they meet the country’s constitutional requirements before they can be considered for establishment through Ratification by Parliament.

“Thus to affect the ratification of this Bilateral Air Service Agreement binding the Republic of Palau to the Independent State of PNG in Air Services, I as the responsible Minister for Transport & Civil Aviation presented a Cabinet submission which sought and was granted approval of the following;

acceptance of the initiated “Text” of the PNG/Palau Bilateral Agreement, approval for me to sign the Instrument as the duly mandated Minister, approval for me to present the signed Instrument in Parliament for Ratification in accordance with S117 (3) of the Constitution and, for the Minister for Foreign Affairs to exchange PNG’s Instrument of Ratification after all Constitutional requirements have been met.

Therefore, Schnaubelt explained that after the signing of the bilateral Air Service arrangement, PNG’s version shall be taken back and again he, as the responsible Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation shall present the signed Instrument to Parliament to seek ratification in accordance with S117 (3) of PNG’s Constitution.

“Once Parliament ratifies PNG’s version, it signifies the coming into force of the bilateral Air Service Agreement with the Republic of Palau and it shall observe all the requirements reflected under the framework.

“Following the ratification process, PNG’s Minster of Foreign Affairs shall then exchange the Instrument of Ratification with the Government of the Republic of Palau notifying that PNG consented to be bound by the requirements under the PNG/Palau Bilateral Air Service Agreement.

“I am confident that through this bilateral Air Service arrangement, our two countries can be able to achieve more and to continue to develop stronger relationships which can extend to include other areas of mutual interests such as tourism and other business opportunities.”