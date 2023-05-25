Sawang works on bringing services closer to people

Protocol Officer Cynthia Wangama gave a brief run down of the current programs in implementation stages. Setting up an NID office and banking services are progressing well.

“These are the two main services that our people travel into town to access and by having them in the district, makes it easier and more convenient for the people of Rai Coast. Our member has a vision of bringing the township, in terms of services, into the district so that it minimizes the logistics and dangers associated with travelling into town,” Wangama said.

The school fee assistance program for tertiary students in the Rai Coast District is also in its final stages awaiting approved funding for dispersion. Wangama said they are working with the office of the Madang Governor to see how they can capture all of Rai Coast’s tertiary students.

The Sir Peter Barter Tertiary Scholarship under the provincial administration is another assistance scheme for Madang tertiary students. Wangama adds that if some Rai Coast students miss securing assistance from the provincial administration, they can be captured under the district’s scheme, which is 50%.

Presently, these projects are in planning stages pending budget approval for implementation.