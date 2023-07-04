Sawang sworn-in

Sawang was officially sworn into office by Governor General Sir Bob Dadae on Monday, July 3.

There to witness the signing was Prime Minister James Marape, Mrs Marape, Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa, and Minister for International Trade and Investments Richard Maru.

Prime Minister Marape said the appointment is a replacement of the outgoing Madang MP, Bryan Kramer who was dismissed from office by a Leadership Tribunal.

“The seat was vacant after the decision by the Court to remove Kramer. Therefore, this appointment is now made, and it is an historical occasion in Parliament to have a women representation taking on a ministerial portfolio in government of PNG,” he said.

Marape said the appointment was made possible through the support of the 103 members of parliament, who have made resounding word of confidence of her appointment in this role.

Meantime, Minister Maru said that Sawang will bring to Cabinet vast experience and thanked the Prime Minister for the appointment.

Sawang said her representation brings in the voices of women and girls to the floor of Parliament.

“On behalf of my people of Rai Coast and the women and girls in PNG, thank you for recognizing and giving us the voice,” she told the Prime Minister.

Sawang was challenged to target the replacement of up to 10,000 expatriates who are holding down jobs that belong to Papua New Guineans.