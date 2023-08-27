Sawang seeks ILO support

Sawang said the meeting included discussions relating to the collaboration between ILO and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“I outline my priorities were to ensure alignment of the Government's labour policies with the Medium Term Development Plan IV,” she said.

“Advanced the review and updating of our labour laws and addresses the severe labour market data gaps that undermines evidence-based policies and to review the minimum wage,” Sawang said.

She said the important topic of discussion was about the protection and opportunities for youth and women groups.

“Ensuring the rights of women and youths access to employment is pivotal to the development of PNG which requires a cross-ministerial co-ordinated approach,” she said.

Sawang added that the current ILO was discussed particularly around social protection, its joint EU STREIT Project and labour law reform.