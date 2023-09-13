Saving Leatherback Turtles: A Beach Tale of Unity"

They show bravery and quick thinking.

Despite one turtle being caught and eaten, the eggs remain safe. On July 4th, 26 new life emerged from the beach from the protected eggs.

In the true spirit of saving the great leatherbacks, elementary students of Malas Primary School guided these tiny turtles to the sea, not only saving them but also educating others about the importance of protecting these turtles.

This all happened on World Environment Day, a reminder to save these gentle giants.

Malas Beach is a crucial nesting ground for leatherback turtles, and the delicate balance of its sand affects not only them but other species too.

Leatherback turtles are more than just food in Tokain 2 Village; they bring unity and healing through songs, dances, and traditions.

They're a vital source of protein and a symbol of peace and cultural harmony.

Wenceslaus Magun fights to protect these creatures and their nesting grounds from sand mining.

Papua New Guinea lacks proper regulations for this, and Magun urges authorities to introduce amendments to protect this species.

His partnership with the Centre for Environment Law and Community Rights (CELCOR) aims to create a policy for sand mining that considers both the economy and the environment.

Currently, Papua New Guinea lacks a formal policy for sand mining, and this needs to change. Former Chief Justice Sir Arnold Amet stresses the need for a comprehensive policy, involving relevant agencies.

Attribute: (Reporting for this story was supported by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network)