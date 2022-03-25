Save Lives, Kick TB out of PNG!

In commemoration of the day , the Department of Health with support from WHO called for multi-sectoral investment in TB to end TB in PNG.

In a glance, the Health Department report said Papua New Guinea is among the top 30 countries with high burden of TB and drug-resistant TB globally. PNG reports more than 30,000 TB cases every year and TB continues to be one of the leading cause of illness and death in PNG.

Although significant progress has been made in the fight against tuberculosis in the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on delivery of TB services.

While annual TB case notifications (new and relapse) steadily increased from 27,934 cases in 2017 to 30,069 in 2019, service delivery disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a 6 percent and a 14 percent decrease in TB notifications, respectively in 2020 and 2021, compared to 2019.

WHO Representative in PNG, Anna Maalsen, in addressing the press conference said globally WHO calls on everyone including government leaders, policy makers, health workers and civil society including affected communities to engage and advocate on the urgent need to increase investments to get the TB response back on track and reverse the severe impact of COVID-19 on progress.

She said TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers. Every day, nearly 4000 people around the world lose their lives to TB. And every day, close to 30,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease. Global efforts to combat TB have saved an estimated 66 million lives since the year 2000. However, COVID-19 has reversed years of progress made in the fight to end TB.

For the first time in over a decade, TB deaths increased in 2020 in the world.

In Papua New Guinea, an estimated 39,000 of people fell ill with TB and about 4,300 died from TB in 2020.

WHO is calling for:

Urgent investment of resources, support, care and information to win fight against TB in PNG;

Taking all measures to ensure continuity of essential TB services for those in need;

Tackling health inequities to ensure health for all as people with TB are among the most vulnerable, facing barriers in accessing care.

Concerted actions by all sectors of the society.

“We call particularly non-health sectors such as private sector, agriculture, education, labour, community development and social protection to work together with health sector to address social determinants of health,” said Ms Maalsen.

She urged families and communities to educate themselves on the causes of TB, symptoms and prevention and if a person thinks he or she is affected with TB, they must get tested and follow advise of their health provider.