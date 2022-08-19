SARV Needs Attention

While the police and authorities in Enga where trying to keep peace and calm in the province, a horrendous act of human rights abuse and violence went under the radar as mayhem from election disputes took centre stage.

The inhumane treatment of nine women by SARV perpetrators wasn’t given as much prominence as desired by the Catholic Diocese of Wabag and Caritas PNG.

The women were accused of using sorcery or sanguma powers to kill even on speculations only.

Ancillary Bishop of Wabag Catholic Diocese, Bp. Justin Soongie condemned the action, while describing the inhumane way of torture that was used to punish these women during a media conference this week.

Bishop Soongie who led the rescue party together with the police personnel and Caritas PNG volunteers into rescuing the five who survived condemned the actions of the perpetrators.

He told the media that this incident happened at the peak of the elections therefore not enough exposure was given.

“If it was in any other period of time there would be a much bigger coverage of this human rights abuse,” Bishop Soongie said.

He added that this kind of horrific attack resulting in losing of life and sustaining serious injury all over their body is uncalled for at this time.

“Such senseless reactions to natural causes of death is happening because people lack proper education about the cause and effects of lifestyles and diseases,” he said.

Bishop Soongie added that even in the past people in the Western world also torture and kill people accused as witches practicing witchcraft before the influence of science came into place.

He appealed to the government to seriously deal with these issues of Sorcery Accusation Related Violence (SARV) when the parliament resumes for this term of government.

Meanwhile, Director of Caritas PNG, Mavis Tito condemned these actions saying, SARV is unnecessary and uncalled for.

She said it is simply an excuse by mostly the men folk to lay blame on the weaker and vulnerable women for a problem, which always has an explanation, if one cared enough to investigate further before resorting to violence.

She added that the scariest thing about SARV is that it is encouraged by the very people in the community, who are the relatives and families of those accused.

“Whilst we absolutely do not condone such horrific and despicable acts of violence on our women, it is important to note that SARV has never been our way of life. It is a phenomenon of the present and therefore it means that we can overcome it by investing time and resources in the prevention of SARV, rather than reacting only when a crime is committed,” Tito said.