SARV Cases Continue In Remote Areas

Last month on 12th of October, the 46-year-old was accused of using sorcery to kill a 30-year-old man, whose body was found in a river in Hewa in Waialima, Enga.

Local Human Rights Defender, Solo Yokopyao told Loop PNG that the 46-year-old was accused of being a Sanguma and taking his alleged victim’s heart and disposing of the body in a river.

Yokopyao said four young boys from the Waialima community attacked and beheaded the 46-year-old with an axe. The young perpetrators were said to be of ages 12, 15 and 16.

Yokopyao said the family of the 46-year-old, who went by the name Olende, are unharmed, and it is hoped that they remain safe.

Yokopyao said he plans to visit the place where Olende was killed, to shed some light on the crimes that have been committed there. Yokopyao said he hopes to educate and help the locals understand that what they are doing is wrong, and that there are other ways to resolve matters, to avoid death.

“The false belief that these people have is handed down from generation to generation and it grows deep. These children see their parents and relatives attack and kill and they think this is a norm to resolve matters and issues. The villagers need to understand the law of this nation and the law of God,” Yokopyao said.

He said there is no precedence of law in such occurrences as murder. The normal approach that the villages take is that when someone is attacked and killed, the resolution would be to claim compensation, and once this is paid, they regard this as ‘problem solved’.

“The villagers have dealt with their own matters of SARV on their own for years and because they are situated in a remote location, it makes it difficult to acquire resources like the full extent of the law.

“Though there are village court systems set up, these government body’s will not make any arrest involving murder and the like, but they (let) the people solve the matter through compensation and this usually comprises of livestock and money,” Yokopyao explained.

Yokopyao said this has been the norm for many generations and it is hoped that over time and with the action of government bodies to lay down the law and awareness, these cases can be resolved the right way.