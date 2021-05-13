Saonu calls for support on policy

Saonu and his team comprising of business, technical and policy officials of the Morobe Provincial Administration met with the Deputy Secretary (Policy) of the Department of Prime Minister & National Executive Council, Frank Aisi last Friday and discussed ways to promote this policy initiative.

The team also seek policy and advisory support from the Department of PM & NEC to progress and implement it.

Aisi represented the Department on behalf of Secretary, Ivan Pomaleu met the team at the Policy Division of the Sir Manasupe Haus Building

Mr Aisi when welcoming Saonu and his team informed that the primary role of the Department of Prime Minister & NEC was to mainly coordinate and provide oversight to the sectors, departments and agencies on Government policies and initiatives.

In that context, he urged the technical and policy officers of the Morobe Provincial Government to adhere to and follow established Government processes when submitting project proposals such as the “Triple 1 Policy” to the National Government.

Governor Saonu responded saying “Agriculture and Fisheries in Aviation” is the policy framework for the “Triple 1 Policy” and his Provincial Administration had been working in close consultation with the key departments and agencies to develop the policy to ensure its feasibility.

He added that focusing on the Agriculture, Fisheries and Aviation Sectors was vital to realizing his aspiration to create market access for rural farmers and their local produce for export to the domestic and lucrative international markets such as Asia and Europe through a properly coordinated aviation service.

To ensure successful delivery of the Policy, the Governor and his officers informed of the need to improve infrastructure such as roads and rural airstrips nationally, including a Proposed Cargo Terminal Warehouse, at Nadzab International Airport.