Santos-UPNG Partnership Continues

The ES Division Associate Professor & Divisional Head, Dr Joseph Espi, received the books on behalf of the division, from the technical leaders and former graduates now employed by Santos.

Executive Vice President and Co-Head PNG, Leon Buskens said Santos values its role in building STEM careers in the oil and gas industry, and these books are meant to enhance science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills in the region.



“We are very proud of all our employees including our geoscience graduates who studied at this great institution. Some of whom are here today to show their support and appreciation,” said Buskens.



“We are glad to be able to donate these books. At Santos, we are committed to creating positive and long-term impacts in the communities where we live and work.”



Dr spi, when thanking Santos said the 47 books would assist in the review and updating of existing and planned courses.



“We now have critical information to revise our existing petroleum geoscience courses and introduce new ones such as sedimentary geology or stratigraphy. The books cover courses like petroleum geology, petroleum engineering and sedimentology,” he said.



Dr Espi added that it was pleasing to see that the long-standing relationship between the University and formerly Oil Search will continue to bring many benefits for years to come.



One positive outcome of this partnership has been knowledge transfer. Santos’ Dr Shane Schofield and Michael McWalter have been strong supporters and contributors to the university’s petroleum science courses, especially petroleum geology.



Both have given guest lectures year in, year out.

“Mr McWalter prior to joining Santos had provided guidance on the legal framework and governance components of the petroleum industry.

“Dr Schofield detailed the key elements of petroleum exploration including data types and acquisition technologies, the exploration workflow, petroleum systems and their assessment, subsurface mapping, risk analysis, volumetrics and portfolio management,” added Dr Espi.



He said they had also received assistance in the form of conference sponsorships, funding of postgraduate studies and research collaboration.



“We hope the partnership will continue to create a sustained pathway for students interested in petroleum geoscience and new opportunities for studies, research and employment."