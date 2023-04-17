Santos shared agenda in addressing GBV

The continued support received from Santos will be the Highlands Regional sponsor of the MOH Awards.

Through Digicel PNG Foundation, this peace building initiative of the Men of Honour Campaign focuses on positive behavior with the aim to break the cycle of violence in PNG.

Santos PNG Stakeholder Management Senior Vice President, Wayne Kasou, stated that the continued support from Santos is a shared agenda in addressing gender-based violence.

‘’This initiative by Digicel Foundation is important, in terms of creating a platform that recognizes men making a difference in their communities and being role models for other men, women, and children so that everyone can collectively and collaboratively combat gender-based violence in the country,” he stated.

Kasou added that the collaboration and partnerships are key to achieving social change in PNG.

Digicel PNG Foundation CEO, Serena Sasingian, upon receiving the cheque acknowledged Santos for its continued support with the Men Of Honour Campaign.

“Partnership with the private sector is vital to push social change in the country for the better. We remain grateful to Santos for its support and commitment in helping us drive our peace-building initiative forward, recognizing ordinary men doing extraordinary work through this platform.’’

The MOH Awards will be on the 3rd of May, 2023 at the Apec Haus in Port Moresby.

This year, three ambassadors will be selected from each of the four regions, with one ‘Unsung Hero’ award going to an ambassador from each region.