Santa visits children’s ward

The patients are as young as a few months old to 15 years of age.

They received Christmas gifts from the Young Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry (YPOMCCI). The visit is an annual tradition aimed to share the Christmas cheer to these brave children and their families staying there while under medical treatment.

A child's stay in a hospital is undoubtedly a very difficult moment in the life of the whole family. In such hard times, Santa's gift or a Christmas present brightens up their mood, even if it is just for a short time.

For 14-year old Naomi Rapilla and her grandmother and guardian Doreen Rapilla, Santa’s visit brought a little light to a dull day. Young Naomi has tuberculosis and has been in and out of hospital since 2017 and is heavily dependent on a ventilator.

Naomi’s grandmother Doreen gave up her job as a hausmeri to be the young girl’s full time caretaker. Both are unable to go home for Christmas this year as Naomi would require a ventilator of her own, that costs between K6000-K8000, depending on the brand and production capacity. Doreen has been seeking assistance to purchase one for her granddaughter.

Natahsa Austin, President of the YPOMCCI said the main goal of the POMCCI sub-committee is to develop young professionals, business and civic leaders in Port Moresby carry out the annual tradition of gift giving to the children’s wards to bring cheer to the children.

In November, the YPOMCCI donated high-quality medical hardware to the PMGH Paediatric Ward.

Meantime, for anyone who wishes to assist young Naomi acquire a ventilator, they can contact Mr. Pate Kapa, Acting Coordinator of PMGH Biomedical Engineering Department, on 755 33518.