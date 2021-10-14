Sanctuary Hotel Launches Logo

Chan widely known as Shawk23 put up an artistic logo along with creative input of Miss Rapopo Sanctuary Resorts 2021, Leilani Konjib.

The launching of the official logo design was not only for the contestant but also for other up and coming contestants that will be chosen by Rapopo and Sanctuary in the future.

Mr Anivai is a Freelance Illustrator and Designer who focuses on Brand Identity Design, Visual Branding, Illustration, Graphic and Motion Design.

A lot of his outstanding illustrative work on his social media platforms and just recently, he was tasked to design the artistic photo wall designed specifically for people to take photos during the Independence celebrations at Ela Beach, and the Highlands Honey Special Independence Labels.

The logo was inspired by Rapopo and Leilani’s personality and heritage. The feature of the frangipani represents Rapopo and Sanctuary’s common feature in their branding incorporated with the Owner’s favorite color Blue, the reason why the woman is contained within a circle of frangipanis.

The Volcano, sea and sunset relate to the breathtaking seaside view at Rapopo, and Leilani signifying a symbol of Melanesian beauty and in some ways by her own look inspired the woman’s afro.

Mr Anivai or Shawk23 said what started as an image to be used on merchandise for Miss Rapopo charity fundraisers turned out as the contestant’s official logo.

He adds that he only liaised with Leilani in creating this beautiful image, the logo’s vision was her own, he merely brought it to light.

Today’s launch see’s the embodiment of empowering women through the Miss Pacific Island Pageant and with the backing of supportive sponsors, the Miss Rapopo and Sanctuary initiative theme in ‘Building a legacy together’ is dedicated to creating a positive environment for community and the local women.