Sana laid to rest in his tomb on Kreer Heights

The nation came together this one last time today, to cry together as the casket of the country’s late Founding Father was being lowered into his tomb.

Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare went home to Wewak, East Sepik Province to be buried, after spending two weeks in Port Moresby.

A National Hauskrai was hosted by the people of Central and NCD, where hundreds and hundreds of people representing their respective provinces came forward to pay their respects, sings songs of mourning and give their condolences to the Somare family.

On Sunday March 14, he was finally taken home to be buried – the first for any late Prime Minister to do.

It was Sana’s wish that his bones be brought back to the people who gave him up to serve a nation of over eight hundred and fifty million people.

Daughter Dulciana Somare-Brash said in today’s eulogy – her family is in debt to the people of Sepik, to the people of Papua New Guinea.

“Ol pipol yupla gat wok blo yupla lo makim ol lida. Inap taim em pasim ai blong em, ol displa pasin ems a bihainim klostu tru.

“Na mi na ol bikpla blo mi mipla praud tumas lo pasin papa sa soim.

“Ating lo laiftaim blo mipla, mipla nonap luim displa kain pasin ken, hau yupla kam krai wantem. Yupla kalap lo sip, hau yupla karim ol pik, na kau, na kaikai. Mipla no save lo kauntim, had lo kauntim, em osem bai mipla kauntim wesan na lip blo diwai,” she said.

“Mi makim maus blo mama na ol bikpla blo mi na tok papa em lusim mipla, tasol em lusim mipla wantem ol samting blo graun. Pasin em no karim go wantem em, bikos yupla kam na soim displa pasin.”

The founding father of the nation was laid to rest a little after 4pm today, in his tomb on Kreer Heights.