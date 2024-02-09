Samuel reappointed DNPM Secretary

The re-appointment of Samuel as Secretary was officially confirmed on 31st January, 2024 by the National Executive Council and signifies his second consecutive term of four year.

The meeting also marked the first SMC meeting following the government’s re-appointment of Samuel.

Samuel’s speech outlined his expectations for the department, particularly in the areas of management roles and responsibilities, and fostering professionalism within the workplace.

Furthermore, Samuel spoke on DNPM’s prospective plans concerning officers with housing entitlements, envisaged development and training initiatives, appraisal procedures, and potential structural reforms.

The new Minister for DNPM, Sir Ano Pala also commenced his tenure as the Minister for DNPM recently and is working towards the department’s central role to lead, plan and coordinate development policies and plans through effective partnerships and resource mobilization.

The meeting marks a crucial juncture in DNPM's journey under Secretary Samuel's leadership, signaling a renewed commitment to organizational excellence as it also endeavors to implement the Medium-Term Development Plan 2023-2027 (MTDP IV).