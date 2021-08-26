Samuel Prioritises Water Supply

Mr Samuel was accompanied by Water PNG Managing Director, Parkop Kurua and his executives.

This visit comes after Water PNG presented the technical report with design plans, scope of works and project cost to the Member's Office for the Water Supply Project for Ward 1 Areas of the electorate.

The people of Moresby Northwest will provide the funds and Water PNG will roll out this vital water project for the Motu Koita villages in Moresby Northwest.

Mr Samuel with the support of Water PNG will also be visiting other areas of Moresby Northwest to carry out the same inspection.

“While it is a basic human right to access clean and safe drinking water in all homes this right does not imply that this will be a free service,” said Mr Samuel.

With the exception of emergencies, users will be expected to contribute in part or full to the cost of maintaining water services to their respective homes in the electorate.

Mr Samuel’s efforts are in line with the PNG National Wash Policy 2015 to 2030 and the Development Strategic Plan 2010 to 2030.